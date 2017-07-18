Sinu brauser on natuke ajast maha jäänud. Et kõik töötaks, nagu vaja, palun uuenda enda brauserit.
Vägev: naine saab enda jumestamisel inspiratsiooni vannipallidest

FOTO: Ruslan Olinchuk / PantherMedia / Scanpix

Ilublogija Kimberley Margarita teeb endale jumestust, mida nähes vajub sul tõenäoliselt suu ammuli. Vaata pilte!

Ilublogija Kimberley Margarita on suur LUSH toodete austaja ja seetõttu ta teeb isegi jumestust inspireeritult nende toodetest. On lausa uskumatu, kui loov võib  mõni inimene olla.

