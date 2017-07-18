Vägev: naine saab enda jumestamisel inspiratsiooni vannipallidest

Ilublogija Kimberley Margarita teeb endale jumestust, mida nähes vajub sul tõenäoliselt suu ammuli. Vaata pilte!
Ilublogija Kimberley Margarita on suur LUSH toodete austaja ja seetõttu ta teeb isegi jumestust inspireeritult nende toodetest. On lausa uskumatu, kui loov võib mõni inimene olla.
Find inspiration everywhere ✨ This look was inspired by a LUSH bath bomb! (Intergalactic) what is your favourite Lush product!!? ✨ PRODUCTS: @urbandecaycosmetics naked skin foundation, @makeupforeverofficial ultra HD concealer, @sugarpill pro palette, @litcosmetics glitter in lemon tarte (use code KIMBERLEY20 for 20% off your lit order) @suvabeauty hydra liners in dance party and Scrunchie, @nyxcosmeticscanada liquid suede lipstick in little denim dress thank you so much for all the love!
Golden egg Inspired by the @lushcosmetics bath bomb from the easter collection, what's your favourite lush product? Used glitter from the bath bomb for this look, @makeupgeekcosmetics shadows and @starcrushedminerals pigment in royal rage. Wig is from @trendywigs ✨✨Eye colour is edited #notspons #ijustlovelush