Imenaisest on inspireeritud vahva interneti trend

Nii väikestele kui suurtele poistele ja tüdrukutele on ikka meeldinud ekraanil nähtud kangelasi imiteerida. Nüüd on Supermanide ja Batmanide kõrval tänu uuele filmile populaarsust kogunud Imenaine ehk Wonder Woman ja seda võimalust ei jäta naised kasutamata.
Seni on olnud meestel põnevate karakterite imiteerimisel märksa paremad võimalused, sest suurem osa eeskujudest on mehed, kirjutab Washington Post. Filmis «Imenaine» on stseen, kus vapper kangelanna Diana Prince läheb õhtukleidis sakslaste peole ja pistab oma mõõga kleidi sisse nii, et käepide jääb välja.
Please let the Wonder Woman sword/dress style stick. Imagine: girls in dresses asking each other which blacksmith forged their accessories. pic.twitter.com/ViCNGeObkg— Mikki Kells (@MikkiKells) June 16, 2017
Paljud fännid on vaimustunud sellest, kui hästi mõõk kleidi sisse sobib ja Imenaise selga isegi kaunistab. Nii on sotsiaalmeediasse tekkinud hulk fotosid naistest, kes sama järele proovivad. Nii Instagramis, Facebookis kui Twitteris märgistatakse neid fotosid märksõnaga #wwgotyourback ja sellest on tekkinud kiiresti leviv interneti väljakutse.
Had to try the #wwgotyourback challenge! I could fit the Katana down the back of my dress but it was too long for me to draw back out! It's a fairly dull sword so I wasn't going to hurt myself with it, but was worried that it might damage my dress, probably the last thing you'd worry about in combat! #wonderwoman #daughterofthemyscira #katana #katanasword #fightlikeagirl #winlikeawoman #dianaprince #galgadot #godkillersword #godkiller #dccomics
#WWgotyourback surprisingly comfortable! pic.twitter.com/NtKBLh9fke— Mary Ann Moss (@Kirachan3) June 13, 2017
Thanks to Eva Wei for starting this test. It can be done, and isn't uncomfortable. The sword I was wearing is real, and wasn't difficult to draw. It would have stayed in place easier if it had a hilt in the style of the god killer. Now where do I find a sword of Athena? @gal_gadot #wonderwoman #WWgotyourback #dress #sword #woman #warrior #bonuscat #catsofinstagram #movies #dianaprince #amazon #wonderwomanwhenigrowup
Curiosity got the better of me, so I had to try #wwgotyourback with the only formal dress that currently fits my post pregnancy body and the only sword I currently own (Sweet Pea's from Sucker Punch.) I'd say Wonder Woman's way of wearing it works pretty well! Would be better with a shorter sword since this one hits the back of my knees and a low profile sheath would be nice because I'd totally cut my dress if I tried to pull this out quickly as is...but still, I'd say it's workable! . . . #wonderwoman #dccomics #ww #wonderwomanfilm #strongissexy #galgadot #amazon #girlpower #girlswithmuscles #cosplay #dcmovies #strong #postpartumbody #postpregnancybody