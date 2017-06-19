Sinu brauser on natuke ajast maha jäänud. Et kõik töötaks, nagu vaja, palun uuenda enda brauserit.
Imenaisest on inspireeritud vahva interneti trend

Gal Gadot / Imenaine. | FOTO: Rex Features/Vida Press

Nii väikestele kui suurtele poistele ja tüdrukutele on ikka meeldinud ekraanil nähtud kangelasi imiteerida. Nüüd on Supermanide ja Batmanide kõrval tänu uuele filmile populaarsust kogunud Imenaine ehk Wonder Woman ja seda võimalust ei jäta naised kasutamata.

Seni on olnud meestel põnevate karakterite imiteerimisel märksa paremad võimalused, sest suurem osa eeskujudest on mehed, kirjutab Washington Post. Filmis «Imenaine» on stseen, kus vapper kangelanna Diana Prince läheb õhtukleidis sakslaste peole ja pistab oma mõõga kleidi sisse nii, et käepide jääb välja.

Paljud fännid on vaimustunud sellest, kui hästi mõõk kleidi sisse sobib ja Imenaise selga isegi kaunistab. Nii on sotsiaalmeediasse tekkinud hulk fotosid naistest, kes sama järele proovivad. Nii Instagramis, Facebookis kui Twitteris märgistatakse neid fotosid märksõnaga #wwgotyourback ja sellest on tekkinud kiiresti leviv interneti väljakutse.

It. Works. Probably not with a fully sharpened sword, though! #wwgotyourback #godkillerchallenge #wonderwoman #sword

A post shared by Nicole Williams (@nwilliams316) on

#WWGotYourBack #ladyferal

A post shared by Alana McLaughlin (@lady_feral) on

