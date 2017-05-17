Kas nutta või naerda? Naised näitavad, miks ei tasu lõpukleiti internetist tellida

Bored Panda kogus kokku hulga teismeliste säutse, mis näitavad, kui halvasti võib vahel internetist kleiti tellides minna. Parem on ikka poodi minna ja kleiti enne ostu selga proovida.

1.

since prom is coming up make sure that you don't order your dress online pic.twitter.com/jvxnxhJrJ0 — Morgan Morris (@Morgan_Morris29) March 27, 2016

2.

this is what happens when you order your prom dress online pic.twitter.com/z3Q07SGdjn — hal (@marrahaley) May 8, 2016

3.

Never order your prom dress online guys for future reference pic.twitter.com/O3xeMrT1Yq — tori (@toribrodiexo) June 8, 2015

4.

With prom season coming up, just reminding everyone why you shouldn't order your prom dress online.. pic.twitter.com/J3KxTUkkN2 — Santa (@hannnahhnicolee) April 6, 2017

5.

When you think your getting a prom dress but... pic.twitter.com/PXsN6iARBZ — Juliet Jacoby (@jjacoby14) April 11, 2016

6.

This is why you should NEVER buy a prom dress online! pic.twitter.com/X3hAR0MFVI — •~• (@itsme_sxm) May 30, 2015

7.

I now see why people say don't order your prom dress online...Good job i had a back up pic.twitter.com/bPCWKSpS7e — Saffron Whieldon (@Saffron2000) August 4, 2016

8.

If you think you're having a bad day, her prom dress came in pic.twitter.com/ipwfXxwKfj — Markus (@LivinLegnd) May 11, 2015

9.

Don't order your prom dress online from China kids!! pic.twitter.com/gJWLs9xbWY — Frances (@francescurrier) March 20, 2017

10.

When you order a prom dress online pic.twitter.com/ZrfEdVyG2m — Caeley Wosahla (@cae_rose) April 6, 2015

11.

PSA: never order a prom dress online pic.twitter.com/SmiLoguFEK — Caitlin Townsend (@caitlinn_towns) March 29, 2017

12.

Prom dress fail... pic.twitter.com/TjjekjS6BG — Brooke Lynn Bridge (@BrookeTilton) April 22, 2016

13.

Just a friendly reminder don't order your prom dress online ESPECIALLY on cyber Monday pic.twitter.com/rYDEdDTLwx — Emma (@emma_burnham) December 8, 2015

14.

Back when I ordered my prom dress from china .. Never again !! MY LAST MINUTE DRESS WAS BETTER ANYWAY pic.twitter.com/audqqU565m — Bailey'sMommy‍ (@__rissabailey) May 27, 2014

15.

DONT ORDER YOUR PROM DRESS ONLINE!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/cHKmYL6Nd3 — mo (@mogantalley) April 14, 2015

16.

17.

If you're wondering if you should buy a prom dress that's made in China, don't- you will be highly let down pic.twitter.com/KGUZtP6mjr — Alyssa Collins (@lyss399) December 31, 2016

18.

PSA: DON'T BUY YOUR PROM DRESS ONLINE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/FQffxIkLnx — jaquellin (@jackieepezan) February 12, 2016

19.

When you buy a prom dress from China :)))))))))))) pic.twitter.com/sfKOErj9b7 — grace (@Hooks_andbait) March 4, 2016

20.