Kas nutta või naerda? Naised näitavad, miks ei tasu lõpukleiti internetist tellida

E-poodidest ostmisel on mitmeid eeliseid. Esiteks võib sealt leida mida iganes, teiseks ei tule selleks kodust lahkuda ja kauba saab lasta ukse taha ära tuua. On aga asju, mida ei maksa pimesi osta, eriti mitte odavatest Hiina veebipoodidest.
Bored Panda kogus kokku hulga teismeliste säutse, mis näitavad, kui halvasti võib vahel internetist kleiti tellides minna. Parem on ikka poodi minna ja kleiti enne ostu selga proovida.
1.
since prom is coming up make sure that you don't order your dress online pic.twitter.com/jvxnxhJrJ0— Morgan Morris (@Morgan_Morris29) March 27, 2016
2.
this is what happens when you order your prom dress online pic.twitter.com/z3Q07SGdjn— hal (@marrahaley) May 8, 2016
3.
Never order your prom dress online guys for future reference pic.twitter.com/O3xeMrT1Yq— tori (@toribrodiexo) June 8, 2015
4.
With prom season coming up, just reminding everyone why you shouldn't order your prom dress online.. pic.twitter.com/J3KxTUkkN2— Santa (@hannnahhnicolee) April 6, 2017
5.
When you think your getting a prom dress but... pic.twitter.com/PXsN6iARBZ— Juliet Jacoby (@jjacoby14) April 11, 2016
6.
This is why you should NEVER buy a prom dress online! pic.twitter.com/X3hAR0MFVI— •~• (@itsme_sxm) May 30, 2015
7.
I now see why people say don't order your prom dress online...Good job i had a back up pic.twitter.com/bPCWKSpS7e— Saffron Whieldon (@Saffron2000) August 4, 2016
8.
If you think you're having a bad day, her prom dress came in pic.twitter.com/ipwfXxwKfj— Markus (@LivinLegnd) May 11, 2015
9.
Don't order your prom dress online from China kids!! pic.twitter.com/gJWLs9xbWY— Frances (@francescurrier) March 20, 2017
10.
When you order a prom dress online pic.twitter.com/ZrfEdVyG2m— Caeley Wosahla (@cae_rose) April 6, 2015
11.
PSA: never order a prom dress online pic.twitter.com/SmiLoguFEK— Caitlin Townsend (@caitlinn_towns) March 29, 2017
12.
Prom dress fail... pic.twitter.com/TjjekjS6BG— Brooke Lynn Bridge (@BrookeTilton) April 22, 2016
13.
Just a friendly reminder don't order your prom dress online ESPECIALLY on cyber Monday pic.twitter.com/rYDEdDTLwx— Emma (@emma_burnham) December 8, 2015
14.
Back when I ordered my prom dress from china .. Never again !! MY LAST MINUTE DRESS WAS BETTER ANYWAY pic.twitter.com/audqqU565m— Bailey'sMommy (@__rissabailey) May 27, 2014
15.
DONT ORDER YOUR PROM DRESS ONLINE!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/cHKmYL6Nd3— mo (@mogantalley) April 14, 2015
16.
Throwback to ordering a prom dress online #ThatBeadingTho #TheFaceOfDisappointment pic.twitter.com/Vr4ZGeb0iR— Victoria Law (@victoriaalaw) December 2, 2016
17.
If you're wondering if you should buy a prom dress that's made in China, don't- you will be highly let down pic.twitter.com/KGUZtP6mjr— Alyssa Collins (@lyss399) December 31, 2016
18.
PSA: DON'T BUY YOUR PROM DRESS ONLINE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/FQffxIkLnx— jaquellin (@jackieepezan) February 12, 2016
19.
When you buy a prom dress from China :)))))))))))) pic.twitter.com/sfKOErj9b7— grace (@Hooks_andbait) March 4, 2016
20.
Remember ladies, never buy your prom dress online!!!!! #Prom #2015 pic.twitter.com/TpHjZdoo1N— LaFawnduh (@Little___Renee) May 15, 2017