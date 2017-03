Tuntud spordibränd lõi esimese pluss-suuruses naistele mõeldud kollektsiooni

Ladies, @nikewomen now have a plus size range! I'm beyond proud to have been chosen to collaborate with such a huge brand. Major props to @nike for working with plus size influencers • http://liketk.it/2qzoY @liketoknow.it #liketkit Outfit details & more pics over on www.Daniellevanier.co.uk - by @jkgphotography #NikeWoman #nike #plussize #workout #fblogger

A post shared by Danielle Vanier (@daniellevanier) on Feb 27, 2017 at 10:40am PST