Uus hullus ilumaailmas: tätoveeritud tedretähnid

Super proud of how beautiful these #fakefreckles turned out on @bythestrange these #tattooedfreckles will last about 2 years, and will soften up and look more natural when they are healed. ( photo 2 days post procedure) - #cosmetictattoo #tattoo #permanentmakeup #cosmetictattooing #brows #permanenteyebrows #micropigmentation #eyebrows #eyebrowsonfleek #eyebrowfeathering #cosmetic #permanentmakeup #tattooedfreckles #freckletattoo

A post shared by Gabrielle ❣ Twin Peonies (@gabriellerainbow) on Feb 8, 2017 at 9:49am PST