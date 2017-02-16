Selle naise enne ja pärast pilt saadab positiivse sõnumi kõigile naistele

SPANX I bought some Spanx about a year ago, hoping it would slim my figure and I could wear body con dresses. Do you know how uncomfortable these things are breathing was not an option! I felt tight, uncomfortable and restricted in the first photo. The relief of taking them off was amazing!! Don't be fooled by campaign ads and TV shows and those fabulous insta models. Spanx are created to give the illusion of a flatter stomach and smaller figure. You don't NEED them. I feel totally fine in the second photo, and I can breathe again! You don't need an item of clothing in order to love yourself. You don't need to wear a tight piece of material in order to wear a dress or top. WEAR IT ANYWAY. You are FABULOUS. You are FLAWLESS. You are BEAUTIFUL. Don't let any fucker tell you otherwise. Love your damn self!

