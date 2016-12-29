Sinu brauser on natuke ajast maha jäänud. Et kõik töötaks, nagu vaja, palun uuenda enda brauserit.
Kasulik video: neli harjutust, mida sa saad teha voodist lahkumata

Postimehe naisteportaali juhataja
29. detsember 2016 18:38
FOTO: Wavebreakmedia ltd / PantherMedia / Scanpix

Pühadeperioodil on eriti raske end hommikul voodist üles sundida ning töölainele häälestada. Et ärkamine lihtsam oleks, tasub proovida neid nelja harjutust, mida sa saad teha voodist lahkumata - ning mis on igati paremad liigutused, kui äratuskella pidevalt edasi lükkamine.

4 different moves that you can do every morning before leaving your bed, you'll burn more calories than you would by repeatedly hitting the snooze button. Don't forget to tag your lazy friends Six Pack in Bed

Posted by Super Healthy 365 on Tuesday, 27 December 2016
