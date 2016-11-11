Supermodell lahkus Trumpi modelliagentuurist

Supermodell ja kolme lapse ema Maggie Rizer avaldas pühapäeval Instagrammis foto, mille pealkirjas selgitab naine, et ta ei taha enam Trumpi brändiga tegemist teha. Page Sixi vahendusel saab lugeda, et Rizer allkirjastas 2008ndal aastal lepingu Trumpi modelliagentuuriga, et teha comebacki modellimaailmas.
Modell kirjutab oma postituse all, et tal olid väga head suhted oma agendi Corinne Nicolasega Trumpi agentuurist, kes toetas teda ajal, kui modell hakkas lapsepuhkuselt tagasi tööellu suunduma. «Seda öeldes, olles naine, ema, ameeriklane ja inimene, ei saa ma ärgata üles kolmapäeva hommikul ja mõelda, et ma olen isegi natukene seotud Trumpi brändiga. Ma võlgnen selle oma lastele ja iseendale, et ma seisan selle eest, millesse ma usun ja see on selline maailm, kus Donald Trumpil ei ole õigust otsustada meie riigi tuleviku üle,» põhjendas naine oma otsust.
Today I had to do a hard thing parting ways with my agent at Trump Models. Corinne is a great agent and a close friend who has guided and supported me as I transitioned to becoming a working mom. That said, as a woman, a mother, an American and a human being, I cannot wake up Wednesday morning being the least bit related to the Trump brand; win or lose. I owe it to myself and to my children to proudly stand up for what I believe in and that is a world where Donald Trump has no voice for the future of our country. #RockTheVote #GodBlessTheUSA #ImWithHer