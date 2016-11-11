Teisipäev, 8. november 2016 |In English |На русском |Saada vihje |Tule tööle |Reklaam

Supermodell lahkus Trumpi modelliagentuurist

Ingrid Dreyersdorff
Ingrid Dreyersdorff
/
/
:

Modell Maggie Rizer teatas pühapäeval, et ta lahkub oma kauaaegsest modelliagentuurist Trump Model Management. Põhjuseks tõi naine välja probleemid agentuuri looja Donald Trumpiga. 

Supermodell ja kolme lapse ema Maggie Rizer avaldas pühapäeval Instagrammis foto, mille pealkirjas selgitab naine, et ta ei taha enam Trumpi brändiga tegemist teha. Page Sixi vahendusel saab lugeda, et Rizer allkirjastas 2008ndal aastal lepingu Trumpi modelliagentuuriga, et teha comebacki modellimaailmas.

Modell kirjutab oma postituse all, et tal olid väga head suhted oma agendi Corinne Nicolasega Trumpi agentuurist, kes toetas teda ajal, kui modell hakkas lapsepuhkuselt tagasi tööellu suunduma. «Seda öeldes, olles naine, ema, ameeriklane ja inimene, ei saa ma ärgata üles kolmapäeva hommikul ja mõelda, et ma olen isegi natukene seotud Trumpi brändiga. Ma võlgnen selle oma lastele ja iseendale, et ma seisan selle eest, millesse ma usun ja see on selline maailm, kus Donald Trumpil ei ole õigust otsustada meie riigi tuleviku üle,» põhjendas naine oma otsust. 

Kirjuta toimetajalePrindi
Artikli märksõnadameeriklaneemafotohommikulinimenelahkubmaailmmodelmodellnaineprobleemidriigiSaab ABseotudsuhtedsupermodelltagasiTrump
Samal teemal
Clinton ja Trump läbi aegade

Clinton ja Trump läbi aegade

Ööl vastu homset selgub, kellest saab uus USA president. Postimees avaldab ajakavana demokraatide presidendikandidaadi Hillary Clintoni ja vabariiklaste presidendikandidaadi Donald Trumpi märkimisväärseimad elusündmused.  Parem kummaline kui kaunis

Parem kummaline kui kaunis

Maailm oleks justkui peast segi läinud – üks kummikaunitar teise otsa koosneb vaid silikoonidest ja operatsioonidest. Samas valitseb moemaailmas täiesti vastupidine suund. Loomulikkus on ainus ilu, milles jõudu ja stiili. Ning see andestab ka omapära, mis kuskilt otsast klassikaliste ilumallide alla ei mahu. Modellimaailma aitab meil sisse suumida selle ala proff, MJ-modelsi omanik Margit Jõgger. Superkaunitarid pole iial varem olnud nii ebatäiuslikud ja inimlikud! Viis pluss-suuruses modelli, keda Instagrammis järgida

Viis pluss-suuruses modelli, keda Instagrammis järgida

2016 on kindlasti olnud pluss-suuruses modellide jaoks väga edukas aasta. Nad on vallutanud nii moelavad kui sotsiaalmeedia. Vaatamegi lähemalt, milliseid inspireerivaid modelle võiks Instagrammis järgida. 
Veel
lugejamäng!
Sisuturundus
issi ja emme, miks te enam ei kallista?
uut moemaastikul
Saada meile vihje!
Nägid midagi huvitavat? Saada meile kiri, video või pilt siit!
Gallup

Mida sina arvad haigena tööleminemisest?

Küsitluses on osalenud 330 inimest
tähistame taimetoidukuud!
maiustame smuutidega!
Viimased uudised
14:11
Üheksa asja, mida mehed teevad, kui nad on salamisi oma abikaasa peale pahased
13:49
Supermodell lahkus Trumpi modelliagentuurist
13:22
Aluspükse propageerinud Viitina mõisaproua Barbara Juliane von Krüdener – patune ja pühak
12:50
Mida teha, et köögiviljad ei jääks röstimisel nätskeks
12:18
Kõik uuest elatisabisüsteemist: teie küsimustele vastavad spetsialistid
11:44
Maarja Kupits: kas lapsi peaks sundima õppima?
11:20
Kuidas ühest kalast terve nädala õhtusöögid välja võluda: mahlane lõhepirukas
10:49
Just selles Euroopa riigis on sooline palgalõhe kõige väiksem – vaid protsent!
10:25
12 «tervislikku» toitumisharjumist, mida ei tasu järgida
09:47
Millise punktisumma annaksid endale enesedistsipliini eest?
08:49
Andestamine on tugevate eesõigus
20:05
Lõbus test: milline supernaine oled sina?
19:25
Küsimused, mis aitavad sul tuleviku kohta selgust saada
18:57
Kuidas jõutrenniga rohkem kaloreid põletada?
18:25
Kuidas rääkida lastega vägivallast?
17:05
Kuidas teada, kas mehest võiks saada sinu ainus ja õige?
16:34
Seitse põhjust, miks sul pole vingeid kõhulihaseid trennist hoolimata
15:59
Heinz Valk: ma täiendaks Tammsaaret – tee lapsi, siis tuleb ka armastus! (6)
15:49
Noor maadleja Maarja Plaser võitis rahvusvahelistel võistlustel esikoha
15:35
Tõenduspõhine pereteraapia aitab noori
Kõik viimased uudised
KIRJUTA MEILE!
ÄRA MAGA MAHA!
Naisi eesti ajaloost
NAINE, 40+
MARINI SEIKLUSED
Emmekolumnist maarja kupits
MOODNE NAINE
heidi ruul suhetest ja elust
psühholoog soovitab
VideoKõik
PÄEVAINTERVJUU Aas Mihkelsonile: Reformierakonnale tehakse kambakas, aga suuri ideid teil pole

PÄEVAINTERVJUU Aas Mihkelsonile: Reformierakonnale tehakse kambakas, aga suuri ideid teil pole (2)

Postimehe videolugu Philadelphiast: Clinton meelitas valimispäeva eel kohale üüratu rahvamassi

Postimehe videolugu Philadelphiast: Clinton meelitas valimispäeva eel kohale üüratu rahvamassi

Otseblogi: IRL ja sotsiaaldemokraadid alustasid konsultatsioone uue valitsuse moodustamiseks

Otseblogi: IRL ja sotsiaaldemokraadid alustasid konsultatsioone uue valitsuse moodustamiseks (37)

TervisKõik
Mida tähendab inimesekesksus tervishoiusüsteemis?

Mida tähendab inimesekesksus tervishoiusüsteemis? (1)

Erihooldekodud lasevad hoolealused vabadusse

Erihooldekodud lasevad hoolealused vabadusse

Viis nippi, kuidas olla oma kodus õnnelikum

Viis nippi, kuidas olla oma kodus õnnelikum

13:39
Väikehaigla tulevik võetakse luubi alla
13:06
Haigekassa ei toeta riigikogulase ettepanekut muuta ravi rahastamise süsteemi
12:08
Haiglad saavad miljon eurot uue digisüsteemi loomiseks
11:31
Meestehaiguse ravimi leidmine läheb keeruliseks
ReisKõik
10 muinasjutulist küla, mis on päriselt olemas

10 muinasjutulist küla, mis on päriselt olemas

Trumpi-paanikas ameeriklased otsivad Kanadas tööd

Trumpi-paanikas ameeriklased otsivad Kanadas tööd (2)

Eestlaste suve- ja talvereiside eelistused on oluliselt muutunud

Eestlaste suve- ja talvereiside eelistused on oluliselt muutunud

Horoskoop
Jäär
Sõnn
Kaksikud
Vähk
Lõvi
Neitsi
Kaalud
Skorpion
Ambur
Kaljukits
Veevalaja
Kalad
Top lood
Kõik uuest elatisabisüsteemist: teie küsimustele vastavad spetsialistid
Aluspükse propageerinud Viitina mõisaproua Barbara Juliane von Krüdener – patune ja pühak
12 «tervislikku» toitumisharjumist, mida ei tasu järgida
Supermodell lahkus Trumpi modelliagentuurist
Kuidas ühest kalast terve nädala õhtusöögid välja võluda: mahlane lõhepirukas
Top kommentaarid
Heidi Ruul: eesti mees, sa pole mingi seksjumal!(8)
Heinz Valk: ma täiendaks Tammsaaret – tee lapsi, siis tuleb ka armastus!(6)
Eestlane Soome laeval: meie tulevik läheb kaotsi(4)
Kaitseminister: naised kaitseväes ei peaks olema erand, vaid normaalne olukord(3)
Dagmar Lamp: emme, aga miks sul pole kedagi kallistada?(3)
48h populaarsemad teemad
eksperdidhommikulinimeneinimesedkehakeskendukoduslahenduslapsedmaailmameeldibmehednainenaisednaistelenormaalnepartnerprobleemsöömategelikulttoituminetrenntähelepanuuuringvanemadvoodis
LUGEMISSOOVITUS
PostimeesKõik
Allar Jõks: võimuerakond pillub huupi granaate nii partnerite kui avalikkuse pihta

Allar Jõks: võimuerakond pillub huupi granaate nii partnerite kui avalikkuse pihta (3)

Keskerakonna leerid hoiavad kokku: kõige tähtsam on Reformierakond opositsiooni jätta

Keskerakonna leerid hoiavad kokku: kõige tähtsam on Reformierakond opositsiooni jätta (1)

Peaminister Taavi Rõivas teatas, et tema ise tagasi ei astu

Peaminister Taavi Rõivas teatas, et tema ise tagasi ei astu (69)

13:15
Eestlane pussitas Ühendriikides majja sisse tunginud meest
12:53
Kaja Kallas: Rõivas teeb õigesti, et tagasi ei astu (2)
12:31
Helme Rõivase otsusest: oleksin ka ise läinud surema, saapad jalas (4)
12:25
Blogi: riigikogu viie fraktsiooni juhid arutavad Rõivase käitumist (6)
Elu24Kõik
Loe, kuidas panid Kristiina Ehin ja Silver Sepp oma pisitütrele nime!

Loe, kuidas panid Kristiina Ehin ja Silver Sepp oma pisitütrele nime!

Video: animatsioon näitab, kuidas maailma rahvastik kasvab 7,2 miljardini

Video: animatsioon näitab, kuidas maailma rahvastik kasvab 7,2 miljardini

Teletop: eelmise nädala edukaimad telesaated on selgunud!

Teletop: eelmise nädala edukaimad telesaated on selgunud!

14:03
Kas Jalta 1945 võib korduda?
13:56
Liiga armas! Vaata, kuidas Daniel Levi ja Liis Lemsalu ilusat jõululaulu esitavad
12:45
Pilk peale! Frankie Animal andis välja uue kiusatusi täis muusikavideo ning esitleb vinüüli
12:40
Marunaljakas video! Eakad proovivad ära arvata, mida tähendab «häštäg»: üks doos narkot?
MajandusKõik
Maksusüsteemi võib oodata põhjalik raputus

Maksusüsteemi võib oodata põhjalik raputus (9)

Investoriteliit ähvardab kohtusse minekuga

Investoriteliit ähvardab kohtusse minekuga

Asjatundjad selgitavad: mis jääb eestlaste jaoks Varssavil veel hea sõlmjaamana puudu?

Asjatundjad selgitavad: mis jääb eestlaste jaoks Varssavil veel hea sõlmjaamana puudu?

14:16
Hakka iseenda aja peremeheks, hakka ettevõtjaks!
13:31
Konkurent: Marks & Spenceri otsus ei tule üllatusena
13:29
Baltika juht: Marks & Spenceri lahkumine näitab, et välisturul pole lihtne
13:15
PKC koondatutest on 71 inimest uue töö leidnud
SportKõik
Mercedese boss: meistritiitli võitmine on nüüd Rosbergi enda kätes

Mercedese boss: meistritiitli võitmine on nüüd Rosbergi enda kätes

NBA TOP: esikohal troonib Curry uue rekordi kaugvise

NBA TOP: esikohal troonib Curry uue rekordi kaugvise

Video: Kanguri järjekordne viimaste sekundite otsustav kaugvise

Video: Kanguri järjekordne viimaste sekundite otsustav kaugvise (1)

14:12
Kahevõistlejad ootavad üle aastate parimat hooaega
13:46
Naiste karikavõistlustel algab viimane veerandfinaalseeria
13:29
Postimehe otsepilt: TLÜ/Kalev peab FIBA eurosarjas ajaloolise kodumängu
13:20
Noor leedulane tegi NBAs võimsa esituse
TallinnKõik
Fotod: EKRE korraldas Rõivase umbusaldamise toetuseks piketi

Fotod: EKRE korraldas Rõivase umbusaldamise toetuseks piketi

Mupo hoiatab: kõnniteed on kohati äärmiselt libedad

Mupo hoiatab: kõnniteed on kohati äärmiselt libedad

Fotod ja video: libedus viis veoki kraavi

Fotod ja video: libedus viis veoki kraavi

13:55
Jõulukuusk jõuab neljapäeval Tallinna
13:13
Fotod ja video: Saha-Loo teel juhtus kolmikavarii
12:03
Tallinna abilinnapea: Keskerakond oli Edgari pantvang (1)
09:27
Lumesadu muutis Tallinna liikluse piinarikkaks (2)
NaineKõik
Aluspükse propageerinud Viitina mõisaproua Barbara Juliane von Krüdener – patune ja pühak

Aluspükse propageerinud Viitina mõisaproua Barbara Juliane von Krüdener – patune ja pühak

Kõik uuest elatisabisüsteemist: teie küsimustele vastavad spetsialistid

Kõik uuest elatisabisüsteemist: teie küsimustele vastavad spetsialistid

Mida teha, et köögiviljad ei jääks röstimisel nätskeks

Mida teha, et köögiviljad ei jääks röstimisel nätskeks

14:11
Üheksa asja, mida mehed teevad, kui nad on salamisi oma abikaasa peale pahased
13:49
Supermodell lahkus Trumpi modelliagentuurist
11:44
Maarja Kupits: kas lapsi peaks sundima õppima?
11:20
Kuidas ühest kalast terve nädala õhtusöögid välja võluda: mahlane lõhepirukas
TarbijaKõik
Rootsis hukkus tööõnnetuses kaks Eesti meest

Rootsis hukkus tööõnnetuses kaks Eesti meest

Lugeja küsib: miks hoiab riik mind vanemahüvitise pärast kodumaal kinni?

Lugeja küsib: miks hoiab riik mind vanemahüvitise pärast kodumaal kinni?

Üleskutse: millist Marks & Spenceri kaupadest jääd taga igatsema

Üleskutse: millist Marks & Spenceri kaupadest jääd taga igatsema (2)

14:08
Säästumarketist saab ajalugu
12:45
Toblerone muudab kuju
11:09
Metsaomanikke kimbutavad agressiivsed õhtused helistajad
11:04
Venemaale pagenud võlgnikud ärritavad Eesti korteriühistuid
MaailmKõik
Pariisi linnapea avas uue põgenikekeskuse

Pariisi linnapea avas uue põgenikekeskuse

Saksamaal arreteeriti viis ISIS-e värbajat

Saksamaal arreteeriti viis ISIS-e värbajat

Lühtrid, marmor ja propaganda – pilte Põhja-Korea metroost

Lühtrid, marmor ja propaganda – pilte Põhja-Korea metroost

13:52
Montanas kaks karurünnakut üle elanud mees sõitis ise haiglasse
13:10
McFaul: Clinton jääb presidendina Venemaa suhtes pragmaatiliseks
12:52
Prints Harry mõistis hukka oma tüdruksõbra ahistamise (1)
12:11
Ungari parlament ei toetanud Orbáni põgenikevastast plaani (1)
ArvamusKõik
PÄEVAINTERVJUU Aas Mihkelsonile: Reformierakonnale tehakse kambakas, aga suuri ideid teil pole

PÄEVAINTERVJUU Aas Mihkelsonile: Reformierakonnale tehakse kambakas, aga suuri ideid teil pole (2)

Juhtkiri: novembrirevolutsioon vabariigi valitsuses

Juhtkiri: novembrirevolutsioon vabariigi valitsuses (12)

Allar Jõks: võimuerakond pillub huupi granaate nii partnerite kui avalikkuse pihta

Allar Jõks: võimuerakond pillub huupi granaate nii partnerite kui avalikkuse pihta (3)

12:11
Olev Remsu: mühakas võib USA valimised võita lihtsalt seetõttu, et tahetakse muutust
11:39
Mihhail Lotman: ajame Eesti asja. Koos Ühtse Venemaaga (?) (17)
11:23
Postimees 1998. aastal: homopaarid elavad varjatud, kuid tavalist pereelu (2)
10:31
Aku Sorainen: Ärmast võiks saada riigi külalistemaja (11)
UudisedKõik
Ilmumas on raamat «Ratsanik Melchior»

Ilmumas on raamat «Ratsanik Melchior»

Pärnu Kitarrifestival esitleb: duo Heiki Mätlik ja Esteban Colucci

Pärnu Kitarrifestival esitleb: duo Heiki Mätlik ja Esteban Colucci

«Sugu: M» etendusel esinesid purjus näitlejad

«Sugu: M» etendusel esinesid purjus näitlejad (7)

7. nov
Kuula: noorte eesti heliloojate muusika kosutab hinge
VIIMASED GALERIID

Joonistusvõistlus „Mina märkan!”. Aasta 2018 "Minu esimene pangakaart"

Joonistusvõistlus „Mina märkan!”. Esikaas "JT jõulukaart"

Joonistusvõistlus „Mina märkan!”. Detsember: "Jõulud metsas"

Joonistusvõistlus „Mina märkan!”. November: "Mets ootab talve"

Minu unistuste auto

Vaata kõiki galeriisid
Arhiiv
Liitu Postimehe uudiskirjaga ja ole kursis päeva olulisimate uudistega!
Vali omale meelepärased teemad:
Aitäh, et liitusid
Postimehe uudiskirjaga!
Juba homme jõuab esimene uudiskiri sinuni.
TAGASI POSTIMEHE LEHELE